Local police say there are confirmed fatalities after severe weather caused the partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse in southern Illinois late Friday.
At about 8:33 p.m. a “severe weather event” occurred on the west end of Edwardsville, resulting in “catastrophic damage” to a significant portion of the Amazon warehouse, located at 3077 Gateway Commerce Center Drive South, according to a press release from Edwardsville Police.
My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I’ve reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources.
Our @ILStatePolice and @ReadyIllinois are both coordinating closely with local officials and I will continue to monitor the situation.
— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 11, 2021
There are confirmed fatalities at the site and efforts are currently being made to notify next of kin, authorities said. Search and rescue operations are still underway.