GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Amazon warehouse, Edwardsville, fatalities, search and rescue

Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — Local police say there are confirmed fatalities after severe weather caused the partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse in southern Illinois late Friday.

READ MORE: Woman Taken To Hospital Among Victims In 2 North Side Armed Robberies

At about 8:33 p.m. a “severe weather event” occurred on the west end of Edwardsville, resulting in “catastrophic damage” to a significant portion of the Amazon warehouse, located at 3077 Gateway Commerce Center Drive South, according to a press release from Edwardsville Police.

READ MORE: Hit-And-Run Crash In Back Of The Yards Leaves 1 Man Dead, 1 Seriously Injured

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Rain And Strong Winds Sweep Through Parts Of Area; Tornado Warnings Issued

There are confirmed fatalities at the site and efforts are currently being made to notify next of kin, authorities said. Search and rescue operations are still underway.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff