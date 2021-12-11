GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead and another in serious condition after a hit-and-run crash in Back of the Yards, police said.

The man, 32, and his unidentified passenger, a male, were driving westbound in the 3600 block of West 47th Street at about 12:17 a.m. when they were sideswiped by an unidentified vehicle which fled the scene, according to witnesses. The impact caused the 32-year-old man to lose control of the vehicle and strike a pole, police said.

He sustained body trauma and was pronounced on the scene, authorities said. The passenger was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition with unknown injuries.

Nobody is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

