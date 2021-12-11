CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help locating a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
Isaac Browley, 69, was last seen Friday. His sister said he was leaving his home in the 3100 block of West Moffat Street around 7:45 a.m.
He was last seen wearing a blue Chicago Bears baseball cap with a large orange "C," a black and white plaid shirt, a black jacket and black jeans.
He is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He has brown eyes and black and gray hair.
Browley also has a slight speech impediment and walks with a cane.
Anyone with information regarding where he might be is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312)746-6554.