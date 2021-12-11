CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents Saturday of recent armed robberies in Rogers Park.
In each incident, the offender armed with a semi-automatic firearm would approach the victims on the street, or in cases in their residence entryway and demand their property.
Two of the robberies occurred in commercial establishments:
- 7300 block of North Sheridan Avenue on Dec. 4, 2021, at 3:01 a.m.
- 7000 block of North Wolcott Avenue Dec. 6, 2021, at 7:28 p.m.
- 6300 block of North Glenwood Avenue Dec. 6, 2021, at 7:40 p.m.
- 1400 block of North Shore Avenue Dec. 6, 2021, at 8:15 p.m.
- 1400 block of West Devon Dec. 6, 2021, at 8:23 p.m.
- 7300 block of North Clark Avenue Dec. 8, 2021, at 8:45 p.m.
The offender is described as an African American man, 30-40 years of age, large build, between 5'8" – 6'1", wearing a red jacket or dark hooded sweatshirt with a black hat and face-covering.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.