GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Crime, Robbery, Rolls Royce Dealer

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for two people who robbed a Rolls Royce Dealership Saturday afternoon in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Police said around 12:11 p.m., the two offenders entered the business on the 800 block of North Rush. One of the offenders remained by the entrance door while the other offender inside goes towards a display case and used a hammer to break the glass — grabbing $2 million in merchandise.

Both offenders fled the scene in an unknown sedan.

Area Three detectives were investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff