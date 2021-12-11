CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for two people who robbed a Rolls Royce Dealership Saturday afternoon in the Gold Coast neighborhood.
Police said around 12:11 p.m., the two offenders entered the business on the 800 block of North Rush. One of the offenders remained by the entrance door while the other offender inside goes towards a display case and used a hammer to break the glass — grabbing $2 million in merchandise.
Both offenders fled the scene in an unknown sedan.
Area Three detectives were investigating.