CHICAGO (CBS) — Two robberies were reported in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood just moments apart Saturday afternoon.
Around 4:05 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Warwick two people, one armed with a baseball bat, approached a 32-year-old man and tried to robb him.
One of the offenders tried to strike the victim with the baseball bat and the victim fled.
The two offenders got in the victim’s vehicle by breaking he window.
Just 10 minutes later in the 5300 block of West Berenice Avenue two men with a baseball bat chased a 21-year-old man and struck him in th ehead and took his property.
The victim was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital for a head injury and was lsited as in stable condition.
No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.