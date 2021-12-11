Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman taken to the hospital was among the victims of two North Side armed robberies, one in Lakeview and another in Lincoln Park, late Friday and early Saturday, police said.
The first robbery occurred at 11:50 p.m. in Lakeview in the 600 block of West Melrose Avenue, police said. A woman, 34, was walking when she was approached by three armed men, who snatched her purse and wallet from her hands and struck her in the head before fleeing the scene in a blue sedan. She was bruised in the head and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
The second incident was in Lincoln Park in the 1700 block of West Wrightwood at 12:10 a.m. Police said a 28-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were walking outside when they were approached by two armed men who demanded their cellphones and wallets. The victims complied and the offenders ran to a blue sedan, occupied by an unidentified male driver. There were no injuries reported.
Police wouldn’t confirm Saturday morning if the two incidents were related. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.