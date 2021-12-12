CHICAGO (CBS) — A big warmup has begun for the Chicago area. It will continue through midweek.
Sunday night will be clear and mild with a low temperature of 34 degrees.
Monday will be sunny and high near 50 degrees.
Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s by Wednesday. A few storms may be possible late Wednesday.
