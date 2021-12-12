GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Sunday forecast, Warmup

CHICAGO (CBS) — A big warmup has begun for the Chicago area. It will continue through midweek.

Sunday night will be clear and mild with a low temperature of 34 degrees.

Monday will be sunny and high near 50 degrees.

Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s by Wednesday. A few storms may be possible late Wednesday.

