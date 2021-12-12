CHICAGO (CBS) – Santa is bringing smiles to the families of some fallen Chicago police officers — but they didn’t need reindeer for this.
Santa got a police escort, as his motorcade made a stop at Macy’s on State Street Saturday. Santa and Mrs. Claus picked up gifts to deliver to the families of officers killed, or seriously injured, in the line of duty. Several police officers even dressed as elves and pitched in. It’s part of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation’s ‘Operation Santa’.
Santa has 17 homes on his list, he will finish up his deliveries to CPD families by Sunday.