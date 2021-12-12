CHICAGO (CBS) — Christmas came a little early with some holiday fun at the 18th annual “Sweet Home Chicago” benefit.
Sunday's brunch fundraiser took place at the Grand Ballroom of the Four Seasons Hotel.
Just a few of the fun activities included decorating gingerbread houses and ornaments, visiting with Santa, and snuggling with the Lutheran Church Charities K-9 comfort dogs.
The money raised will go to support two safe houses for families overcoming their personal experiences with domestic violence.
Since this fundraiser began in 2004, the Sweet Home Chicago benefit has raised a total of $11.2 million.