By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police said it appears someone shot at an empty CTA bus on I-57 between 111th and 115th Streets late Saturday.
The driver was taking the bus back to a garage facility when the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m., according to state police. While there was property damage, nobody was injured as a result of the gunfire.
No offenders were in custody and state police didn’t have information on the offenders as of early Sunday morning.
Lanes were reopened before 1 a.m.
This incident comes after demands for ramped up safety measures for CTA employees. As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported, more than 100 Transit Union members and supporters organized in the streets Saturday, protesting what they call “out of control” attacks on CTA employees.