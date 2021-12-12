CHICAGO (CBS) — A Joliet man has been arrested after police say he drove drunk, caused a four-vehicle crash, fled the scene, and left his injured son at a nearby store.
Christopher Hernandez, 29, is charged with four counts of aggravated DUI, endangering the life or health of a child, failure to remain at the scene of a personal injury accident and obstructing or resisting a police officer.
Police say on Saturday around 5 p.m. Hernandez was driving west on Plainfield Road at Hennepin Drive and ran into the back of a vehicle ahead of him, causing both vehicles to lose control and skid into two more vehicles.
After the crash,police say, Hernandez fled the scene with his 10-year-old son who was seriously injured in the crash. Authorities say Hernandez took his son to a nearby store where he left him and then fled on foot.
The boy suffered a broken leg and was taken to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center. The other people involved in the crash were not injured.
Officers found Hernandez in the 1200 block of Wyoming Avenue, where he was arrested without further incident.
He was being held Sunday at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.