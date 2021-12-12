CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for three people who carjacked a woman in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
The 37-year-old was sitting in her parked vehicle in the 900 block of West Belmont just after 5 p.m. when three unkown people approached and opened her driver side door and rear passenger door and demanded she get out of her vehicle.READ MORE: Chicago Residents Collect Donations For Families Impacted By Kentucky Tornado
One of the three tried to pull the victim out, but she refused. The three carjackers then began to hit the woman multiple times and pulled her out of the vehicle.READ MORE: People Line Up For Boosters At 3 Mass Vaccination Clinics In Cook County
The three then got into the woman’s car and hit a parked car while trying to reverse. As they fled, they hit another vehicle in the rear within the same block.
The victim refused medical attention.MORE NEWS: Bears' Fields Can't Sustain Strong 1st-Half Play In Loss
No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.