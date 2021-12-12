CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have made an arrest in the carjacking of a CTA bus Wednesday.
Maurice Lowry, 29, of Chicago, is charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Lowry was arrested around 11:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of W. Marquette. Police say about 20 minutes earlier a carjacker boarded a CTA bus and demanded — at gunpoint — that the 64-year-old female driver take him to an off-route location.
The driver complied for several blocks before the carjacker ordered her to pull over and allow him to exit the bus and continue walking.
Police say they were able to quickly locate the offender after numerous calls about his location as he fled.