GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, Chciago, Crime, North Center

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was hospitalized after a carjacking in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood Saturday evening.

According to police, the 49-year-old woman was getting out of her car in the 4300 block of West Claremont around 7:30 p.m. when two men approached her. One had a gun and demanded her keys.

READ MORE: Six Victims Killed In Amazon Warehouse Collapse Due To Tornado Identified

The two then fled in the woman’s white Mercedes Benz.

READ MORE: Maurice Lowry, 29, Charged In CTA Bus Carjacking

She was taken to Swedish Hospital to be treated for minor injuries due to being pushed to the ground.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Red Cross Rushes To Help Victims Of Tornados In Kentucky

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff