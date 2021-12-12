CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was hospitalized after a carjacking in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood Saturday evening.
According to police, the 49-year-old woman was getting out of her car in the 4300 block of West Claremont around 7:30 p.m. when two men approached her. One had a gun and demanded her keys.
The two then fled in the woman's white Mercedes Benz.
She was taken to Swedish Hospital to be treated for minor injuries due to being pushed to the ground.
No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.