By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Gas Station Shooting, Lawndale, North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and injured at a gas station in the Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Around 9:15 a.m., a man, 27, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was at a gas station In the 4300 block of West Cermak when two unknown offenders approached him shooting him multiple times.

The victim transported himself home and was then transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives were investigating.

