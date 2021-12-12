CHICAGO (CBS) — There were long lines Saturday for booster shots at Cook County’s mass vaccination booster clinics.
Three were set up by the state and Cook County in our area this weekend to help administer vaccinations.
The site had all of the available vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson — free to anyone eligible.
Health officials say making sure you’re up to date with vaccinations is the best way to stay protected from COVID-19, especially as people gather indoors for the holidays and because of the new Omicron variant.