CHICAGO (CBS) — Mexican entertainer and cultural icon Vicente Fernández has died.
Throughout his career, Fernández starred in more than 24 movies and recorded 50 albums.
He became known as “king of rancheras,” winning several Grammys and receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998.

Fernández has an honorary street named for him in Chicago’s predominantly Mexican Little Village neighborhood.
He died Sunday in his native Guadalajara.
Fernández had been hospitalized for four months after a fall at his ranch and never fully recovered.
He was 81.