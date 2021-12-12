GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Mexican entertainer and cultural icon Vicente Fernández has died.

Throughout his career, Fernández starred in more than 24 movies and recorded 50 albums.

He became known as “king of rancheras,” winning several Grammys and receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Vicente Fernández performs onstage during the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for LARAS)

Fernández has an honorary street named for him in Chicago’s predominantly Mexican Little Village neighborhood.

He died Sunday in his native Guadalajara.

Fernández had been hospitalized for four months after a fall at his ranch and never fully recovered.

He was 81.

