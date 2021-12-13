CHICAGO (CBS) — The next two game for the Chicago Bulls are postponed because 10 players and staff members are in the league’s COVID “Safety Protocols.”
According to a news release from the team, the games set for Tuesday, December 14 against the Detroit Pistons and Thursday, December 16 at Toronto were postponed.
On Sunday Bulls star Zach LaVine and backup forward Troy Brown Jr. have entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, giving Chicago nine players on the list. Chicago's next game is against Detroit at home on Tuesday.
LaVine and Brown both played in Saturday’s loss at Miami. Below is a list of the players who are out under the COVID protocol:
· Alize Johnson, Chicago Bulls — Expected to be out until at least Dec. 23
· Zach LaVine — Expected to be out until at least Dec. 22
· Troy Brown Jr. — Expected to be out until at least Dec. 22
· Ayo Dosunmu — Expected to be out until at least Dec. 21
· Stanley Johnson — Expected to be out until at least Dec. 21
· Derrick Jones Jr. — Expected to be out until at least Dec. 20
· Matt Thomas — Expected to be out until at least Dec. 18
· DeMar DeRozan — Expected to be out until at least Dec. 16
· Coby White — Expected to be out until at least Dec. 14
· Javonte Green — Expected to be out until at least Dec. 14
