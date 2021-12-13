CHICAGO (CBS) — The Blackhawks’ scheduled game against the Flames on Monday night has been postponed, following a COVID outbreak for Calgary.
The NHL said six Flames players and one staff member entered the league's COVID protocol within a 24-hour period.
Out of concern for the possible continued spread of the virus, and possible additional cases for Calgary in the coming days, the league has postponed all Flames' games at least through Thursday.
A makeup date against the Flames has yet to be announced.
The Blackhawks will return to the ice on Wednesday at the United Center against the Washington Capitals.