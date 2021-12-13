CHICAGO (CBS) — Four months after the crime, a man has been arrested and charged with striking two women with his car in a hit-and-run just steps from Wrigley Field this past summer – killing one and injuring the other.

Brett Dimick, 30, of the Lincoln Park neighborhood, was charged with one count of reckless homicide, and one count each of failure to report an accident involving death or injury. He was taken into custody at the Area Three Police Headquarters on Monday, police said.

Police said Dimick was behind the wheel of a BMW on Saturday, Aug. 14 when he blew through a stop sign at Addison and Fremont streets, hit a car and jumped the curb – plowing into friends Sophie Allen and Nahiomy Alvarez.

The 27-year-old Allen was in Chicago that weekend to celebrate a milestone in her breast cancer treatment and her future wedding. She died a short time later.

The hit-and-run happened minutes after Alvarez and Allen took a picture outside Wrigley Field, across Addison Street and a city block to the west. The BMW was left behind on at the scene.

Alvarez talked to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov a few weeks after the crash. There was video of an alleged suspect running, and the car’s owner was known – but until Monday, there had been no arrests. Back in September, Alvarez – who suffered a concussion, cuts, and other bruises, was having a tough time dealing with that fact.

“You still had weeks to learn about who you killed,” she said. “She was a beautiful human.”

Dimick is to appear for a bond hearing on Tuesday.