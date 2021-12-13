CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly clear Monday night with lows around freezing.
Conditions will be mild for Tuesday with highs in the low 50s, running 15 degrees above average for this time of year.
Clouds will increase through the day on Tuesday with a breezy southeast wind at 10 to 20 mph.
For Wednesday, it will be cloudy with drizzle, mist, and fog in the morning then a chance for showers in the afternoon.
Wednesday will be windy and warm. Highs will be nearly 30 degrees above average in the low to mid-60s.
The record high for the date Wednesday is 64 degrees.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 32.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and breezy. High of 51.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 64, which would tie the record high set back 50 years ago!