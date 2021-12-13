CHICAGO (CBS)– The Dirksen Federal Building will be more than a courthouse Monday.
The state and U.S. district courts are teaming up for a week-long vaccine booster clinic in the lobby.
The Dirksen Federal Building will be giving out boosters from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday. The site has all of the available vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson — free to anyone eligible.
Three sites were set up by the state and Cook County in our area this weekend to help administer vaccinations.
Health officials say making sure you’re up to date with vaccinations is the best way to stay protected from COVID-19, especially as people gather indoors for the holidays and because of the new Omicron variant.