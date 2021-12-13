CHICAGO (CBS) – One Lawndale woman’s wish is to bring the Christmas spirit back to a busy stretch in North Lawndale.

CBS 2 morning insider Marissa Parra introduces us to the woman trying to bring Christmas cheer back to a street gone dark.

She’s got small boxes but big dreams.

“You wrap it here, staple, bam.”

This will require a little imagination, but her goal is to light up all the trees on Douglas Boulevard by Christmas.

“I’m like hey how do we lighten the mood? Everyone’s stuck in their houses, and as you can see there’ houses up and down the boulevard.”

Over the years, on this same stretch they’ll be lighting, the boulevard has seen an average of 46 violent crimes a year since 2016.

And so, her dream was born.

“Make people feel safe walking up and down the boulevard again.”

Her name is Princess Shaw, and this is her second year of trying to ‘Light Up Lawndale’, but after some of their decorations were stolen last year, she needs some help.

“In order to really make a difference in the neighborhood we need about 150 more lights,” Shaw said.

With the clock ticking until the lighting ceremony, her team lays out their plans.

“Talk about being excited, I’m so excited,” said Reshorna Fitzpatrick, Executive Pastor at Stone Temple Church.

lighting up trees is already lighting up faces.

The official lighting ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18, but they need your help getting what they need first. They’re accepting donations and also have an Amazon wishlist where you can help buy supplies.

If you would like to donate, visit the Light Up Lawndale Facebook page for more information.