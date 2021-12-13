CHICAGO (CBS) — Two of our CBS 2 colleagues were working on a story on the city’s Southwest Side when they heard gunfire erupt outside a crowded grocery store.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot and photographer DeAndra Taylor were in the parking lot of the Jewel-Osco at 5320 S. Pulaski Rd. – in the West Elsdon community about a mile from Midway International Airport – when they heard what they at first thought was fireworks.

But soon afterward, they realized they had heard three gunshots. Le Mignot and Taylor were parked in the Jewel parking lot about seven rows away from the store entrance, when they heard the gunshots and then saw people running out of the store.

Le Mignot grabbed her iPhone and shot video.

Police said a 54-year-old man was leaving the store when he got into a fight with a 32-year-old man in the parking lot. The older man then pulled a gun and shot the younger man in the head.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said. The man who shot – who police said has a Firearm Owners Identification Card a concealed carry license – was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition with an injury to the head.

Le Mignot saw the gunshot victim being put on a stretcher.

“I guess the guy – he tried to bite him in his finger or something, and he pulled out the gun and shot him in the face,” said Luis Chavez, who talked with a witness who was leaving the Jewel-Osco store at the time.

Police took the gunman weapon. Area One detectives are investigating.