CHICAGO (CBS) — Something at the edge of McHenry and Lake counties has social media buzzing, with people sharing pictures and even starting Instagram pages. It’s not a celebrity sighting, not a new restaurant, not a Lady Gaga single.

It’s a missing farm animal.

CBS 2 Morning Insider Tim McNicholas reports on the search for Waucanda’s most wanted.

The Milk & Honey Farmstead isn’t known for detective work, but now owner Bob Kryscha is trying to crack a case — a big one.

“Nobody really goes running around much. Which is a nice thing,” said Kryscha. “She weights close to 800 pounds now. About 750 pounds.”

She is a bison that’s been missing from the farm for months.

The story starts back in September when the owners at Milk & Honey bought two bison from another farm near Green Bay, Wisconsin. When they brought those bison back, one stayed put but the other one took off.

“The guys that they had with them opened the gate before we could actually open the gate to the corral,” said owner Scott Comstock.

“He tried to go after her but just couldn’t keep up. They’re too quick,” said Kryscha.

“I was amazed at how fast they could actually go and how high they could actually prance,” said Comstock.

And prance she did — at least seven miles — where someone snapped a photo of her last week in Cary.

Local sheriff’s departments have joined the search. Someone even started an Instagram page devoted to sightings. But the elusive bison — named Tyson by her friends on social media — roams on.

“Its a little bit more excitement than we’re used to,” said Kryscha.

“Waiting for the phone calls to come, which they’ve come. We kind of know where she’s at and where she’s parading around at,” said Comstock.

The farm’s staff is hoping they’ll be able to track her footsteps after the first big snowfall.

The search is important not just for Milk & Honey but also for the school children who often visit the farm.

“A lot of children who have challenging needs a lot of time, and they relate better to animals than people,” said Kryscha.