CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver ran a red light and hit another vehicle, struck and critically injured a pedestrian, and finally slammed into a building in Park Manor Monday afternoon, police said.
A Jeep headed east on 75th Street ran a red light and hit the Ford, police said. The Jeep then hit a pedestrian who was on the sidewalk on 75th Street, and ultimately slammed into and damaged a building, police said.
Photos from the scene showed the blue Jeep up against a damaged brick building that had its overhead gates down. A Divvy bike was also seen on the ground, though it was not clear whether the vehicle hit the bike.
The pedestrian who was hit was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police and the Fire Department each reported.
Please use caution more cars than ever a running red lights casing intersection crashes. 7500 St.Lawrence a pedestrian slammed into a building after intersection collision. Critical to U of C pic.twitter.com/g9MztpXqXw
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 13, 2021
The driver of the Jeep was cited for disobeying a red light. The driver of the Ford was cited for driving on a suspended license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.