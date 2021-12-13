CHICAGO (CBS) — The Swedish American Museum in Andersonville celebrated the St. Lucia Festival of Lights Monday night.
The museum at 5211 N. Clark St. held a candle-lit procession where children sang "The Lucia Song" while wearing long white robes.
The choir also performed a few blocks north at Clark Street and Catalpa Avenue in front of Andersonville's annual Christmas tree.
The event traces back to the fourth century to commemorate St. Lucia, who legend has it brought food to Christians hiding from the Romans.
She found them by wearing a candlelit wreath atop her head.
In Sweden, St. Lucia Day is considered the start of the Christmas season.