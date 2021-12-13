WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) — A 12-year-old boy has been ordered detained on charges that he made a threat on social media against Wood Dale Junior High School – which he does not attend.
The DuPage County State's Attorney's office announced that the boy – who attends Indian Trail Middle School – posted a threatening message this past Thursday on social media reading, "(Expletive) school I didn't go im already planning to the drive by."
Wood Dale police arrested the boy later that day at his home in Addison. On Friday, DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco ordered that the boy be detained on one count of disorderly conduct.
"So far, in 2021, there have been fifteen threats directed at DuPage County Schools," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. "In addition to disturbing the school day, these threats cause fear and anxiety not just to those at the school, but to the entire community. I want to remind and encourage students, staff and parents as well, if you see something, say something. As I have said in the past, these threats must stop and any threat of violence aimed at a school will immediately be investigated and, if found credible, will be charged accordingly."
The boy is due back in court on Wednesday for a status hearing, and will go for a bench trial before Judge Coco starting Jan. 5.