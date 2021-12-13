CHICAGO (CBS) — We recently got a sneak peek into a $300 million plan to turn a church parking lot in Woodlawn into a South Side hub.

An early sketch of the plans calls for a hotel, retail, and a movie theater – among other amenities. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the Woodlawn Central Master Plan project is meant to transform the entire community.

At the corner of 63rd Street and Dorchester Avenue sits the Apostolic Church of God.

“It’s 90 years old next year,” said the Rev. Dr. Byron T. Brazier, pastor of the church and son of the renowned Bishop Arthur Brazier.

Brazier and his son, J. Byron, have big plans.

“We’re looking to developing from Stony Island to State Street – which incorporates Washington Park,” said J. Byron Brazier.

But for now, they will start with the parking lots right outside the church.

“It’s time for us to build back our own communities,” said the Rev. Brazier.

Since 1953, Apostolic has invested in Woodlawn. But now, they envision changing the community dramatically.

The vacant lots will transform into a community complex. A concept sketch shows a 15-story hotel, a seven-story residential and commercial building, and a 200-seat movie theater and clean energy micro-grid.

“This is truly taking the church and being in the community and beyond,” said J. Byron Brazier.

“It does,” added the Rev. Brazier. “We must focus on the citizenry as a whole. When you look at development, you don’t look at a building – you look at development. But the development has to be for people.”

It is a $300 million vision the younger Brazier has been working on for years.

Terry: “When you first thought about a hotel there, did some people say, ‘You crazy?’” Did everybody say you were crazy?”

J. Byron Brazier: “Yeah, but I’m used to that.”

The goal is to change the narrative of how people perceive the South Side – and specifically, Black communities.

“When you look Black American culture, our communities are relegated as the hood, or the ghetto,” said J. Byron Brazier, “and so we want to take that out of the mindset of what our communities are.”

The father and son said it is important that Blacks play a part in rebuilding their own communities.

“We have to be able to monetize it for ourselves, so that there is not only just urban regeneration, but there’s social sustainability,” said J. Byron Brazier.

The church sits in close proximity to the future Obama Presidential Library.

“The plan we have for Woodlawn began before the Obamas decided to go to Jackson Park,” said the Rev. Brazier.

Multiple funding interests have already presented themselves for the project. Groundbreaking is expected in 2023, with completion by 2025.