CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy is losing more than just games these days.
The Bears have placed nose tackle Eddie Goldman, defensive back Artie Burns, and practice squad linebacker Sam Kamara on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
In all, 75 NFL players have tested positive for COVID-19 leaguewide in the past two days.
On Tuesday, a day after nearly 40 players were added to their team's respective reserve/COVID-19 list, the Cleveland Browns placed eight players on their COVID-19 list ahead of their Week 15 game against the Oakland Raiders.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams, less than 24 hours after their impressive win over the Arizona Cardinals, closed their training facility after several players tested positive for the virus, including Odell Beckham Jr.