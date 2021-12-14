CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man will appear in court later today, after he was charged in an August hit-and-run that left one woman dead, and her friend injured.

CBS 2’s Meredith Barack has more on what he is being charged with, and why his arrest is so important to one of the victims.

Brett Dimick, 30, was taken into custody on Monday, four months after police say he was behind the wheel of a BMW that blew through a stop sign near Wrigley Field on Aug. 14.

The SUV hit another car, jumped a curb, and hit friends Sophie Allen and Nahiomy Alvarez at the corner of Addison and Fremont.

A nearby Ring camera not only captured the sound of the crash that Saturday afternoon, but a man – believed to be the driver or passenger of the car – running from the scene.

The BMW was left behind at the scene.

Alle, who was visiting Chicago to celebrate a milestone in her breast cancer treatment and her future wedding, died a short time later.

Alvarez was left injured.

“There’s something so incredibly tragic about who he killed. Sophie was an amazing human,” Alvarez told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov in September.

Weeks after the hit-and-run, Kozlov sat down with Alvarez, who said she was struggling with the fact an arrest hadn’t been made at the time.

Alvarez said she would continue to put pressure on police until someone was held responsible.

“I want someone to tell me they’re working on this, that they’re not only working on this but they’re prioritizing it, that it’s top of their list and we’re going to have some peace,” she said.

Dimick now faces three felonies, including one count of reckless homicide, and one count each of failure to report an accident involving death or injury.

Dimick is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Tuesday.