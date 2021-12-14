CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bulls will be benched for the next few days due to a COVID-19 outbreak, after the NBA postponed their next two games, because 10 players on the team are in the league’s COVID safety protocols.

CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reports the Bulls’ game against the Pistons on Tuesday at the United Center and the Raptors in Toronto on Thursday both postponed.

Makeup dates have yet to be announced. The Bulls’ next game is now scheduled for Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers at the United Center.

The team confirmed Monday that backup forward Alize Johnson became the 10th player to enter the league’s COVID protocols, joining a list that includes stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

That leaves the Bulls with only eight available players, the league minimum to field a team.

Players in the health and safety protocols must be isolated for at least 10 days, or until they return two negative COVID-19 tests in a 24-hour period, before they can resume basketball activities.

On Saturday, head coach Billy Donovan touched on how some of the players were feeling.

“We’ve got a lot of guys sitting at home with no symptoms right now, and I understand the testing protocols, and I understand what the league is trying to do in terms of keeping and making sure everybody’s safe,” Donovan said.

Below is a list of the players who are out under the COVID protocol:

· Alize Johnson, — Expected to be out until at least Dec. 23

· Zach LaVine — Expected to be out until at least Dec. 22

· Troy Brown Jr. — Expected to be out until at least Dec. 22

· Ayo Dosunmu — Expected to be out until at least Dec. 21

· Stanley Johnson — Expected to be out until at least Dec. 21

· Derrick Jones Jr. — Expected to be out until at least Dec. 20

· Matt Thomas — Expected to be out until at least Dec. 18

· DeMar DeRozan — Expected to be out until at least Dec. 16

· Coby White — Expected to be out until at least Dec. 14

· Javonte Green — Expected to be out until at least Dec. 14

The Blackhawks also had their Monday night game against the Flames postponed, due to a COVID outbreak for Calgary.

The Bulls and Blackhawks both are fully vaccinated.

Fans with tickets to postponed games should hold onto them for when they are rescheduled.