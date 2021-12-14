CHICAGO (CBS) — Four Chicago Police dispatchers were recognized Tuesday for their heroism and bravery in the face of shootings that took the lives of police officers over the past few years.
Suzanne Cassaro and Kathy Kordelewski were on duty Feb. 13, when Cmdr. Paul Bauer was shot and killed while pursuing a suspect in the Loop.READ MORE: Caught On Video: UPS Driver Throws Packages Over Southeast Side Woman's Fence, And She Was Not Happy With UPS' Response
“We are kind of behind the scenes, but we’re there every minute – every foot pursuit, every emergency, every 10-1 (emergency backup call), and our job is to make sure that our officers go home safe,” Cassaro said.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Record Warmth Likely On Wednesday, High Wind Watch Beginning Wednesday Evening
Also honored were dispatchers Patricia Bounds and Keith Thornton, who acted quickly on Aug. 7 when Officer Ella French was shot and killed during a traffic stop in West Englewood. French’s partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., was wounded.MORE NEWS: Donations Pile Up On Southwest Side As Sisters Work To Help Tornado-Ravaged Mayfield, Kentucky
The dispatchers were recognized for keeping calm and coordinating the emergency response following those tragic events.