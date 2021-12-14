CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Department of Public Health (CDPH) has put California and Mississippi back on its weekly travel advisory.

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) added two states – California and Mississippi – to its weekly COVID-19 Travel Advisory This is as daily COVID case rates are increasing across the country. There are now 42 states on the list.

Last week, the city’s travel advisory stood at 40 states, with two states and Washington D.C. added.

Every state or territory except for Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Louisiana, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and the Virgin Islands are listed on the advisory. There were no states eligible to come off the advisory next week.

According to CDPH “daily COVID-19 case rates must be below 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks for a state to be removed from the advisory.”

“This week’s data is not surprising to anyone who has been tracking it day-to-day, as we have at CDPH,” said CDPH Commissioner Doctor Allison Arwady. “The highest COVID rates are currently in the Midwest and New England, but this week two warm weather states – California and Mississippi – are back on the advisory. Don’t assume you’ll be fine if you travel someplace warmer than the Midwest. The only way to ensure you’re protected as well as you can be, is to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask when you’re around other people.”

The state of Maryland is on the advisory “but its data was unavailable this week because the state was experiencing technical issues and has not reported COVID case data to the CDC for this seven-day period.” Even if that state’s daily case rate was under 15 for this week, it still couldn’t come off the list.

Under the advisory, unvaccinated travelers should be tested for COVID-19 before and after travel from any state on the advisory list and should quarantine for seven days upon arrival in Chicago. For domestic travel, the quarantine and testing recommendations do not apply to fully vaccinated travelers.