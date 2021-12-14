CHICAGO (CBS) — A significant wind event is in the forecast starting Wednesday evening and lasting through the early morning hours on Thursday.

A High Wind Watch has been posted due to the threat of wind gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service warns: “Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

For Tuesday night, look for patchy areas of rain with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Light showers continue through Wednesday morning when temperatures will be in the low 50s.

It will be breezy and warm on Wednesday afternoon with a high of 64 degrees. That’s nearly 30 degrees above average for this time of year, and would tie the record high for Dec. 15 that was set back 50 years ago.

A strong area of low pressure will approach the area late Wednesday and that will accelerate the wind gusts to over 40 miles per hour by 5 p.m. Again, that High Wind Watch is in place starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, when gusts as high as 60 miles per hour will be possible.

A few locations could see wind gusts exceed 60 mph early Thursday morning.

A thin line of showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast late Wednesday night ahead of a cold front. Intense wind gusts will be possible through daybreak Thursday, then the winds will slowly relax through the day on Thursday.

Highs on Thursday will be much colder in the mid-40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower in the evening. Highs will be in the 40s.

We’ll only be in the mid-30s this weekend into early next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with patchy areas of rain. Lows in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, 20% chance of rain. High of 64. (Ties the record high set back in 1971)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High of 47.