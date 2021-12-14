Bulls' Next Two Games Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

10 Chicago Bulls Players On COVID 'Health And Safety Protocols,' Two Of This Week's Games PostponedThe games set for Tuesday, December 14 against the Detroit Pistons and Thursday, December 16 at Toronto were postponed.

Bears Vs. Packers: The Good, The Bad, And The UglyThe Bears are four games away from their season being over, and maybe the end to Matt Nagy's time in Chicago. CBS 2's Marshall Harris breaks down the good, the bad, and the ugly from Sunday nights' come-from-ahead loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Longtime White Sox GM Roland Hemond Dies At 92Longtime White Sox executive Roland Hemond, who won three Executive of the Year awards, died Sunday at the age of 92.

'It Backfired'; Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy Reflects On A Controversial Call As The Bears Sit With The NFC's Second Worst RecordNagy said Jason Peters remains the starting left tackle if he's healthy and that everything is on the table when it comes to working out that offensive line.

Blackhawks Game Against Flames Postponed After COVID Outbreak For FlamesThe NHL said six Flames players and one staff member entered the league's COVID protocol within a 24-hour period.