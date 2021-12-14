GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s a High Wind Watch for Wednesday night.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, winds increase Tuesday as showers move in after 7:00 p.m.

It’ll be windy and warm Wednesday with highs in the 60s. The High Wind Watch starts at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday until 6:00 a.m. Thursday for sustained southwest winds 30-35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph.

A cold front crosses the area between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. Thursday with thunder possible at that time. Falling temperatures will follow behind the departing system.

TONIGHT: Rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s then rising to the mid 50s for the morning rush.

WEDNESDAY: Windy and warm. Slight rain shower chance. High 64. The record high is 64 degrees back in 1971.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: High Wind Watch with showers and a thunderstorm is possible.

THURSDAY: Clearing skies and falling temperatures. Morning high of 47 degrees.

Mary Kay Kleist