CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s a High Wind Watch for Wednesday night.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, winds increase Tuesday as showers move in after 7:00 p.m.
It’ll be windy and warm Wednesday with highs in the 60s. The High Wind Watch starts at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday until 6:00 a.m. Thursday for sustained southwest winds 30-35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph.
A cold front crosses the area between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. Thursday with thunder possible at that time. Falling temperatures will follow behind the departing system.
TONIGHT: Rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s then rising to the mid 50s for the morning rush.
WEDNESDAY: Windy and warm. Slight rain shower chance. High 64. The record high is 64 degrees back in 1971.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: High Wind Watch with showers and a thunderstorm is possible.
THURSDAY: Clearing skies and falling temperatures. Morning high of 47 degrees.
Flirting with record warmth Wednesday! Old record is 64 degrees, 1971. @cbschicago #RealTimeWeather pic.twitter.com/zSWAZxTbL1
— Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) December 14, 2021