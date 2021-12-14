CHICAGO (CBS) — A 60-year-old man was shot while driving late Monday night in the Englewood neighborhood.
Police said the man was driving near 74th and Racine around 11:15 p.m., when he heard shots and felt pain.READ MORE: President Biden Approves Emergency Declaration For Southern Illinois After Friday's Tornadoes
The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was listed in good condition.READ MORE: Bulls' Next Two Games Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak
The victim told police he did not see the shooter, and did not know where the shots came from.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning.MORE NEWS: CBS 2 Investigation: Lower Unpaid Toll Fees Hurt Drivers, But Not The Illinois Tollway
Area One detectives were investigating.