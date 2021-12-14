GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 60-year-old man was shot while driving late Monday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said the man was driving near 74th and Racine around 11:15 p.m., when he heard shots and felt pain.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was listed in good condition.

The victim told police he did not see the shooter, and did not know where the shots came from.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

Area One detectives were investigating.

