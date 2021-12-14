CHICAGO (CBS) — Four local families are going shopping with the mayor as part of the 25th anniversary of Christmas in the Wards.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot will shop at the Walmart in Pullman, with families from four wards.
Those families will get essentials and toys, and sponsors will help the families check out.
The big anniversary celebration is Saturday at Soldier Field.
They’ll give away laptops, clothes, toys, and other gifts.