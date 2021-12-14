GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Colfax Street, Gary, Hamlin Street, Indiana, shooting

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A man was found shot to death on the street in Gary, Indiana Tuesday afternoon, and another man was found shot and wounded a block away.

At 2:21 p.m., police were called for a gunshot victim in the road at 5th Avenue and Colfax Street. They found the 20-year-old man lying at the corner of 500 Colfax St. with multiple gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: As Anjanette Young Lawsuit Nears Resolution, City Spends Millions Fighting Several More Wrong Raids Cases, Data Shows

The man was dead at the scene, police said. He was identified as Romell Brown.

READ MORE: Misericordia Has High Hopes For Hearts And Flour Bakery, Especially With Peterson-Ridge Metra Station Coming

After securing the crime scene, Gary police received a call that another gunshot victim was lying in the street a block away in the 500 block of Hamlin Street. Officers found this man, 33, had suffered two gunshot wounds.

MORE NEWS: Peggy Notebaert Museum Restoring Nearly Century-Old Films By Ornithologist Benjamin Gault, Showing Rare Scenes Of 1920s Ireland

He was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was stabilized.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff