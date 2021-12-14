CHICAGO (CBS) — A young man was shot while traveling in a vehicle on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Chicago Avenue Tuesday evening.
At 7:35 p.m., the 18-year-old man was in a vehicle headed north on the Drive when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.
The victim was struck multiple times in the body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.
Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive was shut down between Chicago and North avenues as police investigated. The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications advised people to seek alternate routes.
No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area Three detectives were investigating.