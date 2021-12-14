CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect bailed from a car and ran into the Sanitary and Ship Canal during a police pursuit late Tuesday.
Illinois State Police said at 5:28 p.m., a trooper tried to pull over a vehicle on the northeast-bound Stevenson Expressway near Kedzie Avenue. The drover did not stop, and eventually pulled over, got out of the car, and ran off, state police said.
A Chicago Police helicopter was able to find the suspect down the embankment of the Sanitary and Ship Canal, and relayed information to officers.
The suspect ran into the canal, and was eventually taken into custody by state troopers. With the help of Chicago Fire Department personnel, the suspect was carried up the embankment and taken to an area hospital as a precaution.