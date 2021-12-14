CHICAGO (CBS) — The Metro in Wrigleyville canceled a concert Tuesday night in the interest of “maintaining precautionary health and safety measures for the staff.”

The Glorious Sons, a band based in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, had been scheduled to play at the concert venue, at 3730 N. Clark St. just north of Wrigley Field.

In its cancellation announcement not long before the show was supposed to begin, the Metro was not specific about whether the reason was a COVID-19 case or exposure at the venue, a reaction to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Chicago more generally, or another reason. COVID-19 was not specifically mentioned in the announcement at all.

“All tickets will be automatically refunded, and The Glorious Sons hope to be back in Chicago to make up this show as soon as possible The Glorious Sons will continue on with the tour tomorrow in Minneapolis,” the Metro wrote. “We are sincerely grateful for your support and understanding in this difficult moment for the live music industry.”

On Twitter, some people were grateful for the decision to keep staff safe, while others complained about the short notice and said they had already left to go to the show when they found out.

Thanks for doing the right thing and looking out for everyone. — superlorna69 (@superlorna69) December 15, 2021

I just spent $40 on an Uber ride only to have to turn around and pay another 40 to come home. Why not let us know earlier? Very inconsiderate — Ann Baker (@AnnMcGBaker) December 15, 2021

Hey @MetroChicago while I applaud looking out for your staff, canceling a show 30 minutes before doors after people have already been traveling from out of town is very frustrating and shows zero consideration for your customers. — 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@Somethingsfishy) December 15, 2021

The Metro requires proof of vaccination – with the last dose administered at least 14 days before the event – along with a photo ID to attend its events.