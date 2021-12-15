CHICAGO (CBS) — The NFL has placed seven teams in enhanced COVID-19 protocols – including the Bears and the Minnesota Vikings.
Tackle Larry Borom is the latest Bear to be placed on the COVID/Reserve List.
With Jason Peters dealing with an ankle injury, rookie Teven Jenkins could be forced into his first NFL start after a rough game Sunday.
" A tough situation anytime – you know, you have a guy who hasn't had a lot of opportunity to play a lot of live football snaps throughout the year – not only, I'm talking like game snaps, but just practice in general. You know, that was tough. Tough situation for him," said Bears center Sam Mustipher. Teven's a hardworking guy, though. He's going to get it right. He has the mental fortitude and the understanding that in this league, it's the long game. You're going to have situations like that where you're thrown into fire, and you've just got to respond right way. Luckily for him, you know, he's young. He's got a lot of football left in his career."
There are now 91 positive COVID-19 cases leaguewide the last three days. The Bears have five on the Reserve/COVID list, and Washington has 18.