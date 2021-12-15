CHICAGO (CBS) — Former minor league player Kyle Beach has reached a confidential settlement with the Chicago Blackhawks on accusations that Beach was sexually abused by former video coach Brad Aldrich.

In a joint statement, Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz and Chief Executive Officer Danny Wirtz, and Beach’s attorney, Susan Loggans, said the following:

“The parties are pleased to announce that today’s mediation resulted in a confidential settlement between the Blackhawks and Kyle Beach. The Blackhawks hope that this resolution will bring some measure of peace and closure for Mr. Beach. As for the Blackhawks organization, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure that, going forward, this team will be a beacon for professionalism, respect and integrity in our community. We remain grateful for the trust and support of the Blackhawks community, and we promise to continue working every day to earn and maintain that trust.”

Beach revealed in late October that he was the “John Doe” who claimed Aldrich had sexually abused him during the Blackhawks’ Stanley Cup-winning 2010 season.

This came two days after Blackhawks president of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman announced he had “stepped aside,” after an independent investigation determined he and other team executives failed to promptly investigate Beach’s claims.

Former Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville resigned as head coach of the Florida Panthers soon afterward.

Beach was the Blackhawks’ first round draft pick in 2008, and was called up as a “Black Ace” during the team’s 2010 Stanley Cup championship run, as a potential fill-in for a regular team member if needed during the playoffs.

He has accused Aldrich of threatening him with a baseball bat before sexually assaulting him in May 2010, saying Beach would never play in the NHL if anyone found out.

Beach was 20 at the time, and told Canada’s TSN SportsCentre he was “scared” and “fearful” following the alleged abuse.

“I would never dream, or you could never imagine being put in this situation by somebody who’s supposed to be there to help you and to make you a better hockey player and a better person and continue to build your career,” he told TSN. “Just scared and alone with no idea what to do.”

An investigation by Jenner & Block determined Bowman and other team executives failed to promptly investigate Beach’s case.

Not only was Aldrich allowed to continue to work and travel with the team but was allowed to participate in Stanley Cup championship celebrations in Beach’s presence, and also sexually assaulted a 22-year-old Blackhawks intern, according to the investigator’s report.

Years later, he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old player while coaching at a Michigan high school.