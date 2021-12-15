CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Board of Education has approved a multimillion-dollar settlement over two cases of racial discrimination.
The settlement totals $9.25 million. The Board of Education will pay $1.7 million toward the settlement, while the board’s insurance will cover the rest.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: High Wind Warning In Effect
The settlement between the Chicago Teachers Union and the Chicago Public Schools involves teachers who were laid off during school closures over the past decade – in 2012, 2013, and 2014. Most of the schools were in predominantly Black neighborhoods, and teachers and paraprofessionals who were people of color.READ MORE: Women Steal Items From Two Magnificent Mile Stores, Use Stun Gun On Security Guard, Police Say
The plaintiffs in both cases will receive most of the settlement money, but more than 400 teachers are eligible for compensation of no less than $5,000 each.MORE NEWS: Blackhawks Announce Settlement With Kyle Beach, Who Claims He Was Sexually Abused By Former Video Coach Brad Aldrich In 2010
To receive that compensation, those teachers must submit a claim.