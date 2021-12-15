CHICAGO (CBS) — It was exactly one year ago that vaccines were administrated in Chicago.
Five healthcare workers from three hospitals were first in line at the Loretto Hospital. Now, nearly four million doses have been given in the city.
But Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health said there are still hundreds of thousands who haven't been vaccinated or don't have antibodies.
“Let me tell you, 650,000 people who are still not protected in this city is more than enough to continue to drive the very real Delta surge that we are in now and the omicron surge that we expect to see,” Arwady said.
The doctor also stresses vaccines are safe and are the best defense against COVID-19.