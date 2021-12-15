GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:armed robbery, Crime, Halsted Street, Lakeview East, Smoke Shop

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A smoke shop clerk was attacked and the store robbed in Lakeview East Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After Crashing Into Light Pole Near Wrigley Field

Four armed men entered the store in the 3400 block of North Halsted Street at about 8:49 p.m. and began attacking the clerk, police said. The clerk was pepper sprayed before the offenders fled on foot with the cash drawer.

READ MORE: Group Attacks Employee, Steals Merchandise From Hyde Park Store

The clerk was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

MORE NEWS: Man, Woman Attacked And Robbed In Lincoln Park

Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff