By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A smoke shop clerk was attacked and the store robbed in Lakeview East Tuesday night.READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After Crashing Into Light Pole Near Wrigley Field
Four armed men entered the store in the 3400 block of North Halsted Street at about 8:49 p.m. and began attacking the clerk, police said. The clerk was pepper sprayed before the offenders fled on foot with the cash drawer.READ MORE: Group Attacks Employee, Steals Merchandise From Hyde Park Store
The clerk was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.MORE NEWS: Man, Woman Attacked And Robbed In Lincoln Park
Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.