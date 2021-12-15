CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police looking for a gunman who shot and wounded a driver on the Bishop Ford Freeway in the middle of the day.
Police said the driver was shot while driving northbound near 159th Street when bullets started flying. The person was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.
So far, there have been 244 expressway shootings in the Chicago area since the beginning of this year. That’s 116 more than all of last year.
Suspects – If you run, you will be tracked, whether it is by plane, car, foot, or by our specially trained canines. These most recent arrests reflect that commitment. https://t.co/bQsTpGKIxl
— IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) December 15, 2021
