By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police looking for a gunman who shot and wounded a driver on the Bishop Ford Freeway in the middle of the day.

Police said the driver was shot while driving northbound near 159th Street when bullets started flying. The person was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

So far, there have been 244 expressway shootings in the Chicago area since the beginning of this year. That’s 116 more than all of last year.

