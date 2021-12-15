HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) — Winnetka native Jack Drury is carrying on a family tradition on the ice.

As CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reported Wednesday, the 2018 second-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes is also helping the Chicago Wolves get off to a fantastic start.

Jack Drury is making a big impact in his first year with the Wolves, who are off to the best start in team history.

“You say rookie, but he doesn’t play like one. He doesn’t act like one,” said Wolves Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky. “He’s a very mature kid, very mature person, and pro.”

That makes sense. Drury played professionally in Sweden last year when COVID-19 shut down the Ivy League season. At the same time, he was still taking classes online at Harvard.

“It was tough, going to school and playing,” Drury said. “It was good to stay busy.”

Drury has really been savoring the chance to play hockey close to home with the Wolves – “savoring” being the key word, since he’s actually staying in the house where he grew up.

“It’s awesome. Getting my mom’s home cooked meals is great,” Drury said. “I haven’t lived at home since I was 15. It’s been a long time. I’ve still got three younger brothers living at home.”

Jack’s dad, Ted Drury, actually played for the Wolves too before going on to an eight-year NHL career, and both Ted and Jack’s mom Liz were star athletes at Harvard.

“It’s cool. They’ve been able to help me out with the mental side of the game. Main goal – having fun,” said Jack Drury.

Zahn asked Drury who is the better athlete between him and his father.

“I can’t answer that,” Drury said. “I’ve got to have a good meal at home and not have anyone yelling at me.”

Ted and Jack Drury are just the second father-son combo in Wolves history. The first was Chris and Jake Chelios.